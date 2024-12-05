Yankees' Former Closer Predicted to Land With Rival
Perhaps no member of the New York Yankees had more of a rollercoaster 2024 season than Clay Holmes.
The 31-year-old didn't allow a single earned run in his first 20 innings of work, looked like one of the best closers in all MLB, and made his second All-Star Game in the first half of 2024.
By mid-September, Holmes had blown a league-leading 13 saves (which was the most by a Yankee reliever since Dave Righetti in 1987) and eventually lost his closer job to Luke Weaver.
But Holmes' rollercoaster campaign didn't end there. He went on to be the Yankees' second-most valuable reliever in the 2024 playoffs, pitching in 13 of their14 postseason games and producing a 2.25 ERA with 12 strikeouts in 12 innings pitched.
This stellar success when it mattered most surely worked wonders for Holmes' free agency stock, as he became an unrestricted free agent this offseason after spending the past three full seasons in the Bronx.
Given that Holmes lost some favor within the Yankees' fanbase this season, it would be difficult to imagine that he's eager to return. But a December 4 article from Andrew Tredinnick and Pete Caldera of NorthJersey.com predicted Holmes would stay in New York — albeit to the Yankees' cross-town rival.
"Knows how to handle the pressure here. Better served as a key setup man, but obviously capable of closing," Caldera wrote after predicting that Holmes would sign with the New York Mets.
There has even been some sentiment that Holmes (who made 4 starts with the Pittsburgh Pirates) would be converted into a starter with his next team.
Regardless of whether it's with the Yankees, the Mets, or another team, it will be fascinating to see where Holmes lands in 2025.