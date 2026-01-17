Scout Believes Yankees Prospect 'Going to Be Special'

The New York Yankees are like many teams when it comes to their prospects. They always have that one player they deem untouchable. A lot of the time, this draws the ire of fans who are aghast on social media whenever a top-flight slugger or pitcher becomes available, only to find that specific prospects are off-limits in trades. The Anthony Volpes of the world have scarred them.

The latest youngster to reach that level within the organization is the 20-year-old shortstop George Lombard Jr. The Yankees aren't the only ones who feel Lombard has a lot of potential, either. One American League scout, who remained anonymous, gave rave reviews of Lombard to NJ.com's Randy Miller.

According to the scout, Lombard is going to be special.

"I'm a part of the Lombard fan club," this particular scout told Miller. "I think that kid's going to be special. There's an aura about Lombard on the field. He moves differently from everybody else. As soon as you see him, you know he's got that 'it factor.' I don't know what it is, but he's got it. His instincts are off the charts. He's a smart baserunner, too.

Mar 24, 2024; Bradenton, Florida, USA; New York Yankees infielder George Lombard Jr. (18) throws the ball to first base for an out during the fourth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at LECOM Park. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The scout went on to defend Lombard's season at AA. According to him, it was expected, given his youth.

"Now he got his ass handed to him a little bit in Double A hitting-wise, but that was expected," the scout continued. "He's 20. He's going to hit. And, oh God, he's good defensively! He plays circles around Volpe. I think Lombard is going to be their future shortstop."

Lombard by the Numbers

In 13 minor league games across the Complex League and Single A during Lombard's first professional tour in 2023, he hit .311/.466/.356. The following year, across A Ball and High A, Lombard hit .231/.338/.335.

Last season, he had a stint at High A, where he hit .329/.495/.488 across 24 games, then struggled as the scout said, hitting .215/.337/.358 in 108 games when he was moved up to AA. In total last year, he hit .235/.367/.381.

The website Prospect Savant serves the same purpose as Baseball Savant, ranking prospects against their contemporaries, and while they do not have Lombard's 2025 data, they do have his A Ball peripherals. Though these numbers do not seem exemplary, they still put him at the top percentile in several noteworthy slugging categories compared to other players in A Ball that year.

His .219 xBA was in the 64th percentile in A Ball that season. His .359 xSLG was in the 80th percentile. Lombard's 88.6 MPH Average Exit Velocity was in the 74th percentile, and his 110.3 MPH Max Exit Velocity was in the 89th. Lombard's 6.7% barrel rate and 35.9% Hard Hit rate were in the 76th and 65th percentiles, respectively.

