Yankees' Future Superstar Expected to Play in Rehab Games This Month
The New York Yankees got a fantastic update on their future superstar center fielder.
In a press conference on Tuesday, Yankees manager Aaron Boone confirmed that the team's prized prospect, Jasson Dominguez, should begin a rehab assignment in the middle of the month. The 21-year-old has been recovering from Tommy John surgery he received in September 2023.
"I think he's inside two weeks, or in the middle of the month, to where he'll start in games," Boone said. "He'll start the first two weeks as a DH, but he's been doing live BPs and all his defensive stuff, so he's getting close."
Dominguez was previously on a timeline that appeared to be accelerating with each passing development, largely during spring training. However, due to "El Marciano" still being a developing prospect (and their highest rated prospect according to MLB), the Yankees haven't rushed his recovery and kept him on the same timeline that was originally mapped out. Dominguez was expected to begin rehab games in May, so he appears to be on that same pace. At this pace, his return to the big leagues should realistically be in July, likely after the All-Star break.
In his brief, eight-game cup-of-coffee in September 2023, Dominguez immediately captivated the baseball world. He slammed four home runs and slugged .677, which included a home run off future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander on his very first big-league swing. Not bad for someone who drew comparisons to Mike Trout and Mickey Mantle before even beginning his career.
With Dominguez continuing to recover on schedule, Yankee fans should start counting down the days before the Martian invades the Bronx again.