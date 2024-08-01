Yankees On List Of Clubs Who Pursued Major Deal For Star, Per Insider
The New York Yankees had a strong trade deadline performance but there could've been even more moves.
New York was mentioned as a fit for seemingly every player that possibly could be available at any point in the few months leading up to the deadline. The Yankees have high hopes for the 2024 season and therefore seemed like a club that was going to go all in so they were linked to players as such.
The Yankees did have a good performance at the deadline and addressed some real needs by bolstering the bullpen and adding Jazz Chisholm Jr. to help out all over the field. New York has responded positively and has looked like the team we expected it to be over the last few days.
Although the Yankees had a good deadline, it sounds like they tried to get more moves done and even reportedly one of the six teams that reached out to the San Francisco Giants about a possible deal involving Blake Snell, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.
"Let me get to the teams that actually called on Snell because I don't think I revealed all six teams anywhere," Heyman said. "Yankees, (Baltimore Orioles), (Chicago Cubs), (San Diego Padres), (Los Angeles Dodgers), (and) (Texas Rangers)."
New York had been linked to Snell ahead of the deadline by multiple insiders but this is the first time Heyman revealed the entire list of teams that called San Francisco.
Snell didn't end up getting moved and now will have a tough decision to make. He has a player option for the 2025 season but if he declines could enter free agency again. If that happens, don't be surprised if the Yankees are linked to him again.
