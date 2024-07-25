Yankees Urged To Land Top Available Starter In Blockbuster Deal By Insider
The New York Yankees' have continued to struggle lately but a strong trade deadline could completely change things.
New York has had a tough month but still holds the top American League Wild Card spot and isn't far behind the Baltimore Orioles in the American League East because it was so good early on this season. The Yankees may be in the middle of a rough patch, but the first few months of the season showed what this team can be.
There still should be plenty of hope around the Yankees with both Aaron Judge and Juan Soto thriving and a big deadline could help inject some much-needed life and energy into the organization right now. Plenty of players have been mentioned as fits and The Athletic's Jim Bowden claimed the trade they should make is for Chicago White Sox ace Garret Crochet.
"My one trade would be to land Garrett Crochet from the White Sox," Bowden said. "I would put him in the bullpen for August and begin ramping him back up on Sept. 10, building his innings so he can start in the postseason. Teams win championships with starting pitching, and by acquiring Crochet, the Yankees would also prevent the (Baltimore Orioles), (Houston Astros), and (Texas Rangers) from trading for him."
Crochet widely is expected to be the top starting pitcher traded this summer and if the Yankees somehow could land him, that certainly would be a major splash that could help. He has been electric for the White Sox this year and earned his first All-Star nod this summer.
He is just 25 years old and could form a terrifying duo with Gerrit Cole for years to come. New York's rotation has struggled lately but one trade could completely change things.
