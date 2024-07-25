Yankees Surprise Deadline Deal Would Land Rays Rising Young Superstar
If the New York Yankees were to have it their way, a young slugger would be coming to town over the next few days.
New York needs a boost for the offense badly and now the trade deadline is just five days away. The Yankees need to find a way to help the offense and give more support to Aaron Judge and Juan Soto. It's not going to be an easy task, but the Yankees have the means to get a deal done.
There will be plenty of rumors over the next few days and one player the Yankees "would want" is Tampa Bay Rays young All-Star Isaac Paredes, according to The Athletic's Jim Bowden.
"There are a lot of teams besides the Seattle Mariners that would want Paredes, including the Yankees and (Chicago Cubs)," Bowden said. "However, considering he's been the Rays' best player and only position player All-Star, I think it's more likely they trade Randy Arozarena, Brandon Lowe, and Zach Eflin than Paredes. The price for Paredes would be steep: it would cost the Mariners two of their top-five prospects."
A move for Paredes certainly would be a shock, but it may be worth the price. He is just 25 years old and just earned his first All-Star nod. He crushed 31 home runs and drove in 98 runs last year while playing all over the field and could end up eclipsing both of those numbers this year.
He's under team control until 2028 and could immediately help the Yankees. He would be the team's third baseman of the future and would give the Yankees a much-needed boost in the middle of the lineup. Plus, if Soto were to leave in free agency this upcoming offseason, the Yankees still would be in good shape.
