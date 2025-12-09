Yankees' GM Gives Cryptic Update on Cody Bellinger

The New York Yankees are in the midst of winter meetings, and general manager Brian Cashman gave some updates to the press in a recent appearance. By his account, they are still chasing free agent outfielder Cody Bellinger, but he included some caveats in this update.

“He was an impactful player for us last year, and we’d love to have him back,” Cashman said. “The one thing with (Trent) Grisham signing, we had two free agents that had left us in a very productive outfield between (Aaron) Judge, Cody and Grisham."



"We’ve got two of those three back. So that gives us some comfort, because obviously I have a lane that I can go with if the markets dictate that, but if I can find matches too that make enough sense — whether it’s free agents or challenge trades that pull me in a different direction — then we’re open-minded to that as well."

The general manager's open-mindedness to the third outfield position seemed to be a change in form — where he had talked about the possibility of an increased (but not ideal) role for younger players Jasson Dominguez and Spencer Jones in the past, the Yankees seem to be more open to other outside outfielders than they may have been, at least publicly.

“Cody Bellinger would be a great fit for us," Cashman concluded. "I think he’d be a great fit for anybody. He’s a very talented player that can play multiple positions at a high level and hits lefties, hits righties. He’s a contact guy, and I think our environment was a great one for him.”

Financial Considerations

The Yankees' stance on Bellinger does not seem to have changed throughout the offseason, but the market for Bellinger is hot, and the Yankees may not want to get in a bidding war over another Scott Boras client after losing Juan Soto last offseason. Boras represents Bellinger as well as free agent starting pitcher Tatsuya Imai, who the Yankees are also reportedly in for.

The Yankees have not revealed that they have made any offers for Bellinger, and they have not established a firm budget for the offseason. In a recent press appearance of his own, Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner shared that while he feels it would be ideal for the Yankees payroll to go down, it is unlikely.

Cashman has stated that Steinbrenner does not have a "drop dead" number for the 2026 payroll, and that if they see something they like, their financial goals are flexible.

Outfield Without Bellinger?

If the Yankees can't land Bellinger, or backup free agent and even more expensive outfielder Kyle Tucker, they may look outside of that younger cohort for that third role. Grisham and Judge are locks, and Jones at least is considered a potential offseason trade chip.

Cashman has stated that Jones has earned himself a look in the spring as far as a call up is concerned, but he has also said that they are open to trades if it ends up making more sense. It may well come to pass if they can't land Bellinger — at this stage, the Yankees likely need a stronger bat and defender than Jones is just yet, despite his potential, and he might fetch them their guy if he can't be their guy.

