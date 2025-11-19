Yankees to Target Newly-Posted Japanese Starter

Tatsuya Imai, a right-handed starting pitcher from Japan, is entering the MLB's posting system and will be an available free agent through January 2. The New York Yankees are among the favorites to land him, given their offseason priorities.

In an X (Twitter) post, MLB.com Senior National Reporter Mark Feinsand shared that the negotiating window will begin this week.

"MLB informed teams today that RHP Tatsuya Imai of the Saitama Seibu Lions has been posted," Feinsand wrote. "The negotiating window begins Wednesday at 8am ET and concludes on January 2 at 5pm ET."

Yankees Are Favored to Land the Star

The Yankees are in the mix to land the starter, and he would do them a lot of good come spring. Their starting rotation is aging, and with 30+ year old star pitchers Carlos Rodon and Gerrit Cole coming off major injuries, it behooves the Yankees to shore up the pitching staff with a more reliable, but somewhat younger, arm.

Mar 6, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA;New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole (45) pauses before taking the mound against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Dave Nelson-Imagn Images | Dave Nelson-Imagn Images

The Athletic's Brendan Kuty shared that the Yankees are interested in Imai for that reason exactly, citing a league source.

"Imai is a right-hander with serious upside, and the Yankees are interested in him," Kuty wrote. "They view him — as many teams do — as at least a mid-rotation type, according to a league source. Though he’s a bit undersized at 5-foot-11, his fastball reaches the mid- to upper-90s, and it comes from a low slot — a funky look for hitters. He also throws a slider, a cutter and a splitter that is less consistent than his heater."

The Yankees are always expected to be in the mix for top talent, but Imai might be a favorite for them for a few reasons. They need the rotation depth, they have been accused of no longer being a destination for Japanese stars and they want to be aggressive after yet another postseason ended in defeat. They can't afford to be cautious this offseason, and Imai would be a move for the present and future of the team.

In 2025, Imai posted a 1.92 ERA in 24 starts with Nippon Professional Baseball's Seibu Lions, and is projected for an eight-year, $190 million contract, per Tim Britton of The Athletic as of Nov. 4.

Imai isn't the only big-budget player the Yankees are eyeing this winter. Outfielder Cody Bellinger (also represented by Scott Boras) is expected to be expensive, but is also expected to be an offseason priority for the Yankees, who may be facing more than one major loss from their 2025 outfield with Trent Grisham still a question mark.

Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!