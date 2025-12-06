Yankees Predicted to Land Mets Reliever in Splash Move

The MLB winter meetings are about to begin, and a bold prediction from an insider has the New York Yankees making a surprising move for a reliever in town.

In his winter meetings wish list, insider Jim Bowden sees the Yankees acquiring New York Mets reliever Edwin Diaz for a five-year, $88 million contract.

"The Subway Series gets a new twist, as the New York teams swap closers," Bowden wrote. "The Yankees take a risk with a five-year deal for a reliever but the immediate boost to the back end of their bullpen will be significant."

Bowden nodded to the Mets' recent acquisition of controversial free agent closer Devin Williams, who just signed on with the Mets after a challenging season with the Yankees. Williams signed on with a three-year, $51 million deal. All that said, even Williams wants to see Diaz return to the Mets for 2026.

"I think it's just a good situation," Williams said, per ESPN. "If he comes back, I think we're going to have a really good back of the pen. More good arms is always a good thing. That's really it."

SNY MLB insider Andy Martino pointed out that the Williams news does not affect the Mets' interest in getting Diaz back, either, noting that they're "still in."

Why He Makes Sense in the Bronx

Jul 15, 2025; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; National League pitcher Edwin Diaz (39) of the New York Mets pitches during the ninth inning during the 2025 MLB All Star Game at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The Yankees' bullpen was a true weak point in 2025, finishing the regular season with a combined 4.37 ERA (23rd in the MLB). Diaz would strengthen that group significantly, with his elite 1.63 ERA in 62 games in 2025.

The Yankees have a reliable closer in David Bednar, who they acquired from the Pittsburgh Pirates at the trade deadline to make up for Williams' shortcomings. He had previously pitched as the Pirates closer for four seasons before the trade, and finished the season with an overall 2.30 ERA with both teams. Competition for the closer role would be contentious, but what a problem to have.

The team could use some more elite arms, and Diaz is on The Athletic's big board of free agents at #11 for good reason. With 10 MLB seasons under his belt and a career ERA of 2.82, the 31-year-old righty earned himself his third Reliever of the Year award for his performance in 2025.

The Yankees/Mets offseason rivalry is especially hot this offseason following the Yankees' heartbreaking loss of Juan Soto to the cross-town rivals last year. The Mets are expected to be in on the Yankees' top outfield target, Cody Bellinger, as well.

Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!