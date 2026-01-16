Yankees Willing to Add Multiple Opt-Outs for Cody Bellinger

Kyle Tucker may have signed a mega-deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers, but it's hard to see that influencing how the New York Yankees will pursue Cody Bellinger. Under Brian Cashman and Hal Steinbrenner, the organization has adopted a level of stubbornness over the years that even the most thrifty small-market teams in the league would envy.

Bryce Harper all but begged the Yankees to come fetch him. Who could forget when he suddenly shaved his beard before a series with the Bombers in 2018? None of that mattered to Steinbrenner, Cashman, and company, though.

If they envision a player being worth a specific dollar amount or a specific level of prospect capital, they will stick to their guns, rarely moving off that. The Yanks didn't even bother looking Harper's way, so if Bellinger, who, at this point, is leagues below where Philly's superstar was at that point, thinks they will budge for him, he may have another thing coming to him.

Where the Yankees and Bellinger Stand

As things stand with Bellinger, the Yankees have only made minor concessions. The New York Post's Jon Heyman reported on where the two sides stand after the Tucker signing.

"The Yankees are signaling a willingness to do not just one opt-out, but two opt-outs for Cody Bellinger in continuing efforts to bridge the long-standing issue of length of contract," Heyman wrote for the Post. "So to recap, the Yankees will give a big signing bonus (attractive with CBA issues looming), no deferrals, and now two opt-outs. They've offered about $155M over five years and would increase the money too. But Bellinger has been looking for seven years."

One roadblock remains, and it is the biggest thing agent Scott Boras is fighting for. That's the number of years in the deal. The Yankees are sticking to five, and Boras wants seven.

Apr 14, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Sports agent Scott Boras talks on a cell phone before a game between the Colrorado Rockies and Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

For as much as the Yankees have made Bellinger their primary target this winter, it does feel like they are willing to let him walk to another team if somebody does give him and Boras what they want. So far, though, no team has jumped to give that seventh year, and Bellinger remains a free agent. This has been the case since November, and as of this writing, continues to be.

Life after Tucker for the Mets and Jays

It will be interesting to see what the pivot from Tucker will be for the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Mets. The Jays were willing to go long-term for Tucker, and the Mets offered a similar deal to the Dodgers, just falling short of the winning bid. Will they be desperate enough to give that seventh year?

Oct 9, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) reacts after hitting a home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the seventh inning in game four of the NLDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

If both teams operate the way they did with Tucker, the Jays may give the years at a lower AAV, and the Mets may have a high AAV without the years. In both cases, Boras probably still scoffs at these proposals, which are effectively Temu Tucker deals, and there's a chance the Yankees have the best overall bid on the table as far as opt-outs and signing bonuses are concerned. At that point, it will just be about how much Bellinger wants to come back to the Yankees, where his swing was proven to be tailor made for that short porch in right field.

Of course, there is the wild card in all of this. After owner Steve Cohen's smoke tweet backfired, as his tweets usually do for him, there could be extra motivation to land Bellinger for him. In that case, he himself may jump in, negate whatever David Stearns feels is best, and take another former member of the Yankees away, and add them to his roster.

