Yankees Linked to Sandy Alcantara in Top Prospect Trade

The New York Yankees need another starting pitcher to boost their injured rotation this offseason, and if they can't get a favorite free agent starter, they might want to go for a recent trade proposal with the Miami Marlins.

Insider Jim Bowden named Marlins starter Sandy Alcantara as a good fit for the Yankees, in a potential trade for prospects Spencer Jones (outfielder) and Kaeden Kent (shortstop). Jones (24) is #4 on the Yankees' list of top prospects, and Kent (22) is #12.

"The trade comes immediately after the Yankees sign either Kyle Tucker or re-sign Cody Bellinger (assuming the Pirates deal doesn’t come to pass) and Alcantara can join [Freddy] Peralta in a revamped Yankees rotation," Bowden wrote.

"The Marlins get one of the most intriguing power-speed prospects in the game and a prospect in Kent who was a third-round pick in 2025 and is the son of a potential Hall of Famer (Jeff Kent [...])."

Alcantara, 30, finished 2025 with a 5.36 ERA in 31 games (the worst of his career), but he did finish strong with a 2.83 ERA in his last seven games. Alcantara won the NL Cy Young in 2022 and still has the name value to get fans excited, but the proposed trade may be too steep for what the Yankees need.

Alcantara would, in theory, be needed mostly at the beginning of the season to account for the recoveries of Carlos Rodon, Clarke Schmidt and Gerrit Cole, who are all expected to be available after the spring.

At the moment, their Opening Day options for the rotation are Cam Schlittler, Max Fried, Will Warren and Ryan Yarbrough, and they are actively shopping for one more.

The Yankees are excited about Jones, who they refused to trade at the July deadline for anyone other than Pittsburgh Pirates starter Paul Skenes, but his high strikeout rate is not expected to translate well to the majors, leaving them concerned about a call up.

It might affect what he can fetch in trade, and the Yankees may want to hang into his slugging potential for their future. They may ultimately wait to see what he can do in the spring, especially if they can't land Bellinger or Tucker this winter.

If the Yankees do decide to part with Jones, they may want a little more upside. They are looking for a reliable arm to get them to the summer, at least, and Alcantara just might not be that guy at the moment.

The Yankees are expected to pursue Japanese starter Tatsuya Imai in free agency, and if they fall short of that goal, this might be the move.

