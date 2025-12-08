Yankees, Cody Bellinger in Talks as Poachers Lurk

The 2025 MLB Winter Meetings are open for business in Orlando, Fla., and all eyes are on the New York Yankees, who have several potential free-agent targets on their radar.

First and foremost is outfielder Cody Bellinger. And here's some news to warm up Yankees fans on this cold morning: NJ.com's Randy Miller reports Yankees general manager Brian Cashman talked this weekend with Bellinger's agent.

Let's Talk

"Cashman had a phone conference on Saturday with Scott Boras on the Yankees’ interest in locking up Bellinger, who had an excellent first season for them in 2025. The agent’s other free agents were part of the conversation, too, but a lot of that probably was due-diligence stuff," Miller reports.

However Miller reports Cashman didn't comment on whether the Yankees made Bellinger a contract offer.

On top of that, NJ.com's Bob Klapisch doesn't like the odds the Yankees re-sign Bellinger.

"Bellinger could impose his will on Boras and insist on signing with the Yankees. He does, after all, love the pinstripes. I’d give that scenario a 40 percent chance of happening," Klapisch writes.

"The second possibility is that Bellinger follows the money right out of the Bronx," Klapsich adds. "If so, (Hal) Steinbrenner will opt out of another bidding war, determined not to be burned by Boras for a second year in a row.

Aug 9, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees left fielder Cody Bellinger (35) hits a single in the first inning against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

"I give that a 60 percent chance of happening because Boras never negotiates downward," Klapisch concludes.

Top Target

"Cody Bellinger remains the Yankees’ No. 1 target, and while they aren’t necessarily close to a deal, they are making a big effort," the New York Post's Jon Heyman reports.

"Bellinger has a ton of interest coming off his 5-WAR season, with the Mets, Phillies, Angels and his old Dodgers team also possibilities," Heyman adds.

"Cody Bellinger has a healthy market but is biding his time," ESPN's Jeff Passan reports.

How Much?

As for how much Bellinger can demand, consider what the New York Post's Joel Sherman offers:

"When told a few agents and executives think Bellinger could top $150 million, one official said, 'It’s crazy if someone pays him $150 million. He would be the most volatile player ever to get that amount of money. He changes so much year to year, and his center field defense is on the steady decline.'"

The Yankees acquired Bellinger in a December 2024 trade with the Chicago Cubs. His resume includes a pair of All-Star nods, two Silver Slugger Awards and a Gold Glove Award.

Bellinger looked good in pinstripes, hitting 29 home runs and driving in 98 runs while posting a 5.0 WAR in New York, his highest totals since winning the 2019 National League MVP Award with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The 2017 National League Rookie of the Year opted out of his three-year, $80 million contract by turning down his $25 million option for 2026.

