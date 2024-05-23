Inside The Pinstripes

New York Yankees Slugger Leads MLB In New Stat

The New York Yankees slugger leads MLB in a new statistical category.

Dylan Sanders

May 17, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton (27) hits an RBI double in the fourth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
May 17, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton (27) hits an RBI double in the fourth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports / Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
If there is one member of the New York Yankees that you can count on to break Statcast, it's Giancarlo Stanton.

Nothing changed as Baseball Savant unveiled a new Statcast bat tracking section and Stanton was on top of the league.

While the league average for bat speed is 72 MPH and 'fast' being considered at least 75 MPH, the designated hitter is all the way up at 80.6 to lead all batters.

This shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone, as he has been destroying balls with one of the quickest swings for years. This just confirms what was already expected.

Stanton is seeing a bit of a resurgence after finishing under .800 OPS in each of the last two seasons and for the first times in his career.

Through 43 games in 2024, he is slashing .250/.298/.506. He is also on pace for his most home runs since 2017 and second-most for his career. While he likely won't keep up the same exact pace, it's nice to see a return to form.

Just last week, the 34-year-old hit the two hardest home runs of the season against the Houston Astros.

His high bat speed average is untouchable, as he has almost double the amount of 80 MPH or more hits as Oneil Cruz in second place.

"You've just got to be quick and accurate, and not powerful. Then the power comes," Stanton said to MLB. "If you swing as hard as you can, your barrel will drag a little bit, and you won't be consistent. You might run into a few, but you won't be as consistent. You need to understand your most powerful swing, and then dial that back to a game swing."

Despite his age, he's able to contribute in an important role as New York has the second-best record in baseball.

