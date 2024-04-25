Yankees Could Sign Ex-Angels All-Star First Baseman To Add Infield Depth
The New York Yankees could use a little more veteran depth in the infield and one intriguing player just became available.
New York has three-time All-Star Anthony Rizzo as the club's starting first baseman but doesn't have much behind him just in case injuries pop up. Utility man D.J. LeMahieu could be an option to add more depth behind Rizzo but he's currently dealing with an injury and it's uncertain when he will be back.
If the Yankees want to add another option to help the club out, one player who could make a lot of sense is former Los Angeles Angels and Texas Rangers first baseman Jared Walsh.
Walsh spent the first five seasons of his big league career with the Angels before joining the Rangers ahead of the 2024 season. The veteran first baseman appeared in just 17 games with Texas before being designated for assignment.
He passed through waivers and opted to enter free agency and now will be looking for a new home, according to MLB Trade Rumors' Anthony Franco.
"First baseman Jared Walsh has cleared outright waivers and elected free agency, according to the transaction tracker at MLB.com," Franco said. "The Rangers had designated the former All-Star for assignment over the weekend."
Walsh was an All-Star in 2021 as a member of the Angels and launched 29 home runs and drove in 98 runs in 144 games played. He clubbed one home run and drove in seven runs before leaving Texas.
He may not be an All-Star anymore, but he's just 30 years old and could be a cheap option to add more depth to New York.
