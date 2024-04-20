Yankees Could Acquire Mariners Ace In Possible Blockbuster Trade This Season
The New York Yankees already are one of the top teams in baseball, but if they could make an addition to the top of the rotation, they would be scary.
New York is a World Series contender even though it hasn't been at full strength yet this season. Soon enough 2023 American League Cy Young Award winner Gerrit Cole will be back and give the rotation a much-needed boost.
Even with Cole back, the club could still use another addition. New York was linked to star free agents Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery but didn't get a deal done with either. The Yankees have been mentioned as a possible landing spot for Miami Marlins starter Jesús Luzardo, but it's unclear if a deal could get done.
No matter what, the Yankees likely will be in the market to boost the rotation in some way. ESPN's David Schoenfield compiled a list of each team's most likely trade piece and mentioned Seattle Mariners ace Logan Gilbert as an option to be moved and also linked him to the Yankees.
"The Mariners haven't looked good early on -- still too many strikeouts on offense, a mediocre defense, injuries in the bullpen, and subpar starting pitching -- so there's a scenario where they are scuffling under .500 in late July and president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto starts looking ahead to 2025," Schoenfield said. "Trading Gilbert, who is under team control through 2026 and whose contract starts getting expensive next season, could jump-start that by landing them the impact hitter this lineup desperately needs.
"In that case, turn to the (Baltimore Orioles), (Chicago Cubs), Yankees, and (Los Angeles Dodgers) as potential trade partners. If that's a little crazy of an idea, (Michale Arroyo) is a young infielder with potential but is behind both Cole Young and Colt Emerson on the organizational depth chart."
New York likely will be linked in some way to every big-name pitcher available over the next few months so don't be surprised if a deal gets done.
