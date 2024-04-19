Yankees Could Trade For All-Star Slugger To Help Give Offense Boost
The New York Yankees arguably are the top team in baseball right now.
New York currently sits atop the difficult American League East division with a league-best 13-6 record. The Yankees have been firing on all cylinders and have found a way to shine despite a depleted starting rotation and some surprising offensive struggles.
The Yankees are loaded with talent and once the club starts to get healthy, could get even better without adding an external option. While this is the case, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Yankees make a few moves throughout the season.
If New York can maintain its current momentum and continue to be one of the top teams in baseball, it likely will be a buyer ahead of the trade deadline. One team that certainly seems like they will end up being a seller is the Miami Marlins.
If the Marlins do end up selling, one player who has been hypothesized as a possible trade option for the Yankees is slugger Josh Bell, according to Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly.
"Ideal Landing Spots: Chicago Cubs, New York Yankees, and Minnesota Twins," Kelly said. "Usually when you're a relatively productive player who changes teams a lot, it's a red flag. But Josh Bell has played for quite a few of the more small-budget teams in the sport, and when those clubs aren't contending, they tend to shed payroll, which Bell has often found himself on the wrong end of...
"If either Michael Busch or Garrett Cooper prove unable to sustain impressive starts, the switch-hitting Bell could lengthen manager Craig Counsell's lineup. Bell could also be a fit for the Yankees if Rizzo and/or Giancarlo Stanton don't heat up. Ditto for the Twins with (Carlos Santana)."
Bell is a one-time All-Star and is just 31 years old. He launched 22 home runs and drove in 74 runs last season and has 154 overall long balls in his nine-year big league career to this point.
Landing Bell wouldn't be a game-changing move, but he certainly could add some more pop to the Yankees' lineup.
