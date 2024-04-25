Yankees Star Receives Troubling Update As Injury Rehab Is Shut Down
The New York Yankees can't seem to catch a break injury-wise right now.
New York currently is in first place in the American League East but has dealt with a plethora of important injuries and could be even better. The Yankees seemed like they were going to be getting a much-needed reinforcement back this week but it sounds like that won't be the case.
Yankees super utility man and expected starting third baseman D.J. LeMahieu hasn't appeared in a game yet this season due to a foot injury but was set to start a rehab assignment in the minor leagues signaling a return was expected to be soon.
LeMahieu was forced to leave his first game early due to soreness in his injured foot and now will be shut down for at least one week after being diagnosed with residual edema in his foot, according to ESPN's Jorge Castillo.
"On Tuesday, the New York Yankees were hopeful that D.J. LeMahieu could make his season debut as early as next week," Castillo said. "By Wednesday, those tentative plans were dashed. LeMahieu will be shut down for at least a week, the team said, after being removed from the first game of his rehab assignment Tuesday.
"Yankees manager Aaron Boone said LeMahieu underwent testing Wednesday and was diagnosed with residual edema, or recurring swelling, in his right foot, which he fractured over a month ago. He'll be reevaluated in seven days. His timeline to play in major league games is unclear"
New York has been great this season but soon enough will need to have some of its top players back in the fold. Hopefully, LeMahieu will be able to get back soon.
