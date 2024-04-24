Yankees Duo Have Started Learning New Positions Due To Lack Of Depth
The New York Yankees could use a little more depth in the infield at this point.
New York has dealt with a plethora of injuries already this season with super-utility man D.J. LeMahieu currently one of the club's players that is out. LeMahieu is expected to be the team's everyday third baseman when he returns but he also helps out by providing depth all around the diamond.
With LeMahieu out, the Yankees don't have much depth right now behind Anthony Rizzo at first base. Because of this, both Austin Wells and Trent Grisham have started taking ground balls at first base, although it's unclear if they will see time at the position in a game, according to New York Daily News Sports' Gary Phillips.
"With no true backup 1B on the roster, Aaron Boone noted that Austin Wells and Trent Grisham have been taking grounders there," Phillips said. "I've noticed Grisham doing that. A few coaches said not much to it. Grisham said maybe someday he'd play there (didn't sound imminent)."
Both Wells and Grisham have struggled at the plate so far this season but if either could provide a little depth at first base, that certainly would be a lift.
If not, the Yankees could look to an external option to provide more depth and one player who still is out there and has been linked to New York is former San Francisco Giants and Toronto Blue Jays slugger Brandon Belt.
New York likely won't make any changes imminently but this is something to keep an eye on.
