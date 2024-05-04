Yankees Star Pitcher Nearing Season Debut According To Team Insider
The New York Yankees already have one of the best bullpens in baseball but it should get a significant boost in the not-so-distant future.
New York currently has the top bullpen ERA at an impressive 2.30. This is great but what makes it even more impressive is the fact that the club is missing a few important pieces.
Veteran reliever Tommy Kahnle hasn't even appeared in a game yet this season but the club has found ways to have success. Things should get easier soon as Kahnle nears his season debut. He has been dealing with shoulder inflammation but will throw a bullpen session on Saturday and could begin a minor league rehab assignment as soon as next week, according to The Athletic's Chris Kirschner.
"Tommy Kahnle will throw another live batting practice (Saturday)," Kirschner said. "He could have one more live BP after that or begin a rehab assignment depending on the team’s plan for him."
Kahnle should be able to give New York a boost soon. He shined last season and had a 2.66 ERA in 42 appearances to go along with a 48-to-19 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 40 2/3 innings pitched. The fact that New York has been able to have the best bullpen in baseball while missing someone like Kahnle should be a positive sign for the club.
New York has significant bullpen depth and it will come in handy later on in the season as the club fights for a postseason spot. Things seem to be looking up for the Yankees.
More MLB: Marlins Made Surprise Blockbuster Deal; Could Yankees Call About Another?