Draymond Green Sends Heavy Praise to Sixers Star Tyrese Maxey
As Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green watched the Men’s USA 3-on-3 team fall short in the group stage at the 2024 Paris Olympics, he wondered why the squad lacked NBA talent.
While the 5-on-5 squad is filled with a star-studded roster that’s full of NBA All-Stars, including Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, Green proposes that younger NBA talent should get in on the 3-on-3 action.
And the Warriors star specifically name-dropped Sixers guard, Tyrese Maxey.
“Why are not young NBA players on the 3-on-3 team?” Green ranted on his podcast. “Guys, that A. Have not gotten an opportunity to play on the national team yet. Or, B. Guys that may never get the opportunity.”
Green mentioned Minnesota Timberwolves veteran Naz Reid as a player that should’ve considered the Olympic games. He added the Houston Rockets’ former second-overall pick Jalen Green and the Detroit Pistons’ center Jalen Duren as options, too.
Maxey earned the biggest praise of them all.
“This is about building a resume,” Green explained. “I think he’s on his way to being a superstar, and he’ll probably be on the next Team USA—Tyrese Maxey. Like, imagine Maxey in that getting his first gold medal.”
There’s no guarantee Maxey would’ve propelled Team USA to gold medal territory in Paris for 3-on-3 action, but it’s easy to assume the Sixers star would certainly boost the odds of that happening tremendously.
The Philadelphia 76ers on SI show is available on Spotify, Apple, and Amazon streaming platforms.
With the NBA being the world’s most prominent basketball league, Maxey has proven to be one of the best young players on the toughest stage in hoops.
Last season, the former first-round pick out of Kentucky appeared in 70 games for the Sixers. As a full-time starter, Maxey averaged 26 points, four rebounds, and six assists. For the fourth straight season, he scored a career-high.
Maxey’s year-four progress landed him on the NBA All-Star stage for the first time in his career. He also earned the league’s Most Improved Player award.
The 76ers guard could’ve been a major help for Team USA in Paris, but he remains focused on his fifth season in the NBA.
Read More Philadelphia 76ers on SI
Former Sixers Veteran Sounds Off on Ben Simmons saga
Paul George Accomplishes Rare NBA Feat
Marcus Morris Reveals Thoughts on Potential Reunion With Sixers