All 76ers

Draymond Green Sends Heavy Praise to Sixers Star Tyrese Maxey

Warriors' Draymond Green has a positive outlook on Sixers star Tyrese Maxey.

Justin Grasso

Dec 11, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) drives for a shot against Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 11, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) drives for a shot against Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports / Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

As Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green watched the Men’s USA 3-on-3 team fall short in the group stage at the 2024 Paris Olympics, he wondered why the squad lacked NBA talent.

While the 5-on-5 squad is filled with a star-studded roster that’s full of NBA All-Stars, including Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, Green proposes that younger NBA talent should get in on the 3-on-3 action.

And the Warriors star specifically name-dropped Sixers guard, Tyrese Maxey.

“Why are not young NBA players on the 3-on-3 team?” Green ranted on his podcast. “Guys, that A. Have not gotten an opportunity to play on the national team yet. Or, B. Guys that may never get the opportunity.”

Green mentioned Minnesota Timberwolves veteran Naz Reid as a player that should’ve considered the Olympic games. He added the Houston Rockets’ former second-overall pick Jalen Green and the Detroit Pistons’ center Jalen Duren as options, too.

Maxey earned the biggest praise of them all.

“This is about building a resume,” Green explained. “I think he’s on his way to being a superstar, and he’ll probably be on the next Team USA—Tyrese Maxey. Like, imagine Maxey in that getting his first gold medal.”

There’s no guarantee Maxey would’ve propelled Team USA to gold medal territory in Paris for 3-on-3 action, but it’s easy to assume the Sixers star would certainly boost the odds of that happening tremendously.

The Philadelphia 76ers on SI show is available on Spotify, Apple, and Amazon streaming platforms.

With the NBA being the world’s most prominent basketball league, Maxey has proven to be one of the best young players on the toughest stage in hoops.

Last season, the former first-round pick out of Kentucky appeared in 70 games for the Sixers. As a full-time starter, Maxey averaged 26 points, four rebounds, and six assists. For the fourth straight season, he scored a career-high.

Maxey’s year-four progress landed him on the NBA All-Star stage for the first time in his career. He also earned the league’s Most Improved Player award.

The 76ers guard could’ve been a major help for Team USA in Paris, but he remains focused on his fifth season in the NBA.

Read More Philadelphia 76ers on SI

Former Sixers Veteran Sounds Off on Ben Simmons saga

Paul George Accomplishes Rare NBA Feat

Marcus Morris Reveals Thoughts on Potential Reunion With Sixers

Published
Justin Grasso

JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News