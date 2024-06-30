Former Sixers Coach Joins Villanova Staff for Next Season
When the Philadelphia 76ers parted ways with the head coach Doc Rivers, the decision shook up the coaching staff.
Per usual, the arrival of Nick Nurse called for some changes across the board. Former Sixers assistant Jamie Young wrapped up a short tenure with the Sixers and took his talents to the NCAA. After spending one season as an assistant at Le Moyne, Young is set to return to Pennsylvania to join Villanova’s staff.
“I’m really excited to be a part of the Villanova tradition,” Young said after the announcement. “Go Cats.”
Young joins Kyle Neptune’s staff ahead of the 2024-2025 NCAA season with hopes of helping ‘Nova climb back up to the top of the college ranks.
"Jamie is an outstanding addition to our coaching staff," Neptune said via press release. “He spent more than two decades with elite organizations teaching and helping to develop some of the best players in the world. His knowledge and gift for communicating will only enhance our staff's ability to help our guys become the best players and men they can be."
Prior to coaching with the Sixers, Young had a long run with the Boston Celtics. He started as a video coordinator in 2007, holding that position for seven years. After gaining a few years of experience as a scout, Young became an assistant in 2011. He stuck with the Celtics until 2021.
"Jamie's knowledge is immense, but what makes him special is his ability to communicate that knowledge to the players," former Sixers head coach Doc Rivers said of his former assistant. "He's a high character, hard worker, who will make an impact. Villanova got a good one."
When Young parted ways with the Sixers following the three-year Rivers tenure, he didn’t head back to the Celtics or take up a job with the Milwaukee Bucks, where Rivers landed. It appears he’s now committed to continuing his coaching career at the college level for the time being.