Former Sixers Guard Signs with Western Conference Contender
While the free agency news around the league has started to slow down, given that most of the big names have found their new homes, it doesn't mean that the door is completely shut. This could be seen on Wednesday night, when it was reported that former Philadelphia 76ers guard Jared Butler has landed in the Western Conference.
As reported by ESPN's Shams Charania, Butler penned a one-year deal with the Phoenix Suns, meaning he'll join the likes of Devin Booker, Jalen Green, and Dillon Brooks.
The move out west comes after what was an interesting season for Butler, having spent the first half of the season with the Washington Wizards, where he only managed to see 11.3 minutes of game time per game, as well as making a few appearances for their G League affiliate, the Capital City Go-Go.
However, this would change in February, when the 24-year-old was included in a trade that landed him in the City of Brotherly Love. By that point in the season, the Sixers had been ravaged by the injury bug that sidelined players such as Paul George, Jared McCain, and, soon after, Tyrese Maxey.
Given this massive void in the Sixers' depth chart, Nick Nurse leaned in heavily to this as he used Butler in the starting five on 17 out of his 28 appearances in Philadelphia, in which he'd average 11.5 points and 4.9 assists per game.
It appears that Butler might not be the only former Sixer making their way to the PHX Arena, as the Suns have reported interest in three-time All-Star Ben Simmons.
