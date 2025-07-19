All 76ers

Sixers Rookie VJ Edgecombe Explains Unique Decision

Why did VJ Edgecombe choose his number?

Justin Grasso

Mar 21, 2025; Raleigh, NC, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs forward RJ Melendez (22) defends against Baylor Bears guard VJ Edgecombe (7) during the second half in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images
Mar 21, 2025; Raleigh, NC, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs forward RJ Melendez (22) defends against Baylor Bears guard VJ Edgecombe (7) during the second half in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images
VJ Edgecombe won’t rock the typical NBA guard number on his Philadelphia 76ers jersey next year.

Shortly after the young guard was taken out of Baylor with the third-overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, it was revealed that Edgecombe would wear No. 77 for the 2025-2026 season. Recently, he explained the decision to choose it.

“I chose 77 because all of my other numbers were taken and seven is my favorite number, so I just doubled it,” Edgecombe said.

via NBA: "I chose 77 because all the other numbers were taken." VJ Edgecombe keeping it real on his jersey number choice 🤣

For his freshman season at Baylor, Edgecombe wore No. 7. When he landed on the Sixers’ roster, No. 7 was, in fact, available. However, it was apparent the Sixers were likely to bring back the veteran guard, Kyle Lowry. For the last couple of seasons, Lowry wore No. 7 for the Sixers. Edgecombe must’ve received the tip before the Sixers signed the seasoned veteran back.

At the end of the 2024-2025 NBA season, Lowry told reporters that he would like to return and play a 20th season in the NBA. He preferred to do it for the Sixers.

This offseason, the Sixers made Lowry’s wish happen by signing the 39-year-old to a one-year deal.

Since the 2025-2026 NBA season could be Lowry’s last go-round, it just might be the first and final year Edgecombe wears 77. It’s not rare for rookies to switch things up when the roster goes through changes (remember when Joel Embiid wore No. 11?).

For the time being, Edgecombe is embracing the unique number. He will be the first player in Sixers history to wear No. 77. He becomes the 24th player in NBA history to do so. Last season, just six players wore 77. Luka Doncic has famously worn it since 2019, while Jamison Battle, Bones Hyland, AJ Johnson, Kevin Porter Jr., and Orlando Robinson all repped 77 last season.

