Sixers’ Tyrese Maxey Sends Strong Message on Social Media
Tyrese Maxey seems to be gaining some bulletin board material this offseason.
On Friday night, the Philadelphia 76ers star took to social media to send out a strong message to his 187,000-plus followers.
via @TyreseMaxey Yall talking yall mess on this app this summer! UNDERSTOOD🫡!
It’s unclear what exactly Maxey saw to prompt this type of message, but it seems to be motivating the young star guard heading into a critical season for the Sixers.
It doesn’t come as a surprise the Sixers have seen a lot of negative reviews for their offseason moves. After putting together their worst season since the infamous “Process” days, the Sixers didn’t make any major changes to the roster.
Daryl Morey and the Philly front office remain confident in the core of Maxey, Joel Embiid, and Paul George. Over the past year, many have questioned Maxey’s ability to be a No. 1 option on a winning squad. Lately, a social media narrative about Maxey being unable to lead the Sixers as their point guard has developed.
With the doubt adding up, Maxey seems to be gaining a chip on his shoulder.
Over the past two seasons, Maxey took over for the Sixers at the point guard position after sharing the court with James Harden in 2022-2023. During the 2023-2024 NBA season, Maxey had a career year by averaging 26 points and six assists. He was the NBA’s Most Improved Player and an All-Star.
After signing a max deal, the stakes were higher for Maxey. Like many of his teammates, Maxey battled injury setbacks in 2024-2025. He played in just 52 games. In the matchups he played, Maxey averaged 26 points and six assists. While his scoring and playmaking mirrored his All-Star season, Maxey’s drop in efficiency called for questions.
The young star’s field-goal percentage dipped by two percent. From three, he went from knocking down 37 percent of his shots to just 33 percent last year. In the playmaking department, Maxey turned the ball over 2.4 times per game, after turning it over 1.7 times per game last year.
With a negative narrative surrounding Maxey and the Sixers this summer, the young star is motivated to get the team back on track.
