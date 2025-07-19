Tyrese Maxey Reposts Emotional Video Supporting Joel Embiid
This week, an ESPN piece went in-depth with Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid.
Discussing everything that has transpired throughout his run with the Sixers, which started back in 2014, Embiid has received endless support since the story was published on Wednesday morning.
Tyrese Maxey joined in by reposting an emtional video in support of Embiid.
via @AidanDoc__: I’ll never love an athlete more than Joel Embiid.
“As a partnership, as a friend, as a brother, I appreciate [Joel Embiid] because, man, I keep telling everyone that he was like one of the first believers in me. From day one.”
Since Maxey entered the league in 2020, he has built a close relationship with Embiid. Although Maxey didn’t play consistently during his rookie season, he quickly became a full-time starter for the organization during his second season.
At this point, Maxey is a face of the franchise, alongside Embiid. Early on in Maxey’s career, Embiid believed Maxey could be a star in the NBA. With Maxey holding an All-Star accolade and a max deal, Embiid made it clear that he believes Maxey can be the leader for the Sixers.
The Sixers are hopeful that the Maxey-Embiid duo will pick up where it left off for the 2025-2026 NBA season. Since Embiid underwent a second surgery on his knee, it’s unclear when the star center will be able to return to his highest form.
For the time being, Maxey and the Sixers will continue supporting Embiid through his recovery.
