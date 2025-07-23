Western Conference Contender Interested in Former 76ers All-Star
The Phoenix Suns have had quite the busy offseason, as they have seen two of their big three players depart in the past few months. To start, Kevin Durant was traded to the Houston Rockets, after what was a long waiting game for the two-time NBA champion, with rumors surrounding his next destination for months prior.
The second big move came only recently as Bradley Beal had this contract bought out with the Suns, which saw him move to the City of Angels with the Los Angeles Clippers.
Both moves come after what was an underwhelming season for the Suns, who missed out on the playoffs as they finished 11th in the Western Conference with a record of 36-46. This season wasn’t their only underwhelming one featuring the two aforementioned players, as they got swept by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the opening round of the Western Conference playoffs.
It appears that Phoenix is wasting no time filling the spots left by their recently departed stars, as they’ve been looking at former Philadelphia 76ers star, Ben Simmons. As reported by The Stein Line, the Suns have reportedly been in talks with the Australian star, with interest being shared among other teams in the NBA.
“League sources say that the Suns have also had some recent dialogue with former All-Star Ben Simmons, who I'm told has drawn interest since free agency began from Boston, New York and Sacramento,” the report reads.
Since departing the City of Brotherly Love in 2022, Simmons hasn’t managed to get back to the vein of form he was in during his time with the 76ers, most recently averaging 2.9 points and 3.8 rebounds per game during his time with the aforementioned Clippers.
More 76ers on SI
Tyrese Maxey Sends Strong Message on Social Media
VJ Edgecombe Explains Unique Decision
Tyrese Maxey Reposts Emotional Video Supporting Joel Embiid
Sixers Big Man Reacts to 3-Time All-Star’s Viral Post