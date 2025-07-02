Joel Embiid Fans Question Phoenix Suns Center's Insta Bio
Just a few days after Khaman Maluach found his new NBA home, NBA fans noticed something interesting about the rookie big man’s Instagram bio. Philadelphia 76ers fans are curious about it.
“THE PROCESS….” is all Maluach’s bio says on the social media app. For Sixers fans, it raised questions since that’s famously the nickname for Philly’s MVP-winning center, Joel Embiid.
Since the Sixers’ tanking days, the slogan “Trust the Process” was often used to preach patience throughout the dark days of consistent losing for Philly’s pro basketball team. Since the Sixers got high enough odds to draft Joel Embiid third overall out of Kansas, the veteran center turned the slogan into his nickname.
Now, Sixers fans believe Maluach is striving to be the next Embiid in the NBA.
via @OwnedByWemby: He really is baby Embiid man
@GeneralKenobi54: Embiid coded
@PhillyBull76: That’s it… he’s the next Embiid 🙏🏽
Maluach, like Embiid, started his basketball career outside of the States. As a member of the NBA Academy Africa, Maluach committed to Duke University, planning for a run in the NCAA.
During his freshman season at Duke, Maluach appeared in 39 games. He made 71 percent of his field goals and averaged nine points per game. The big man came down with seven rebounds per game, and averaged one block. Maluach was a one-and-done player.
Throughout the pre-draft process, Maluach was viewed as a consensus top 10 player. There were points throughout the process when he was linked to the Sixers as a potential Embiid successor. Ultimately, Maluach was passed up by the Sixers and fell to 10th overall. He was selected by the Phoenix Suns, who traded up with the Houston Rockets, to make the pick.
If there is some Embiid inspiration behind Maluach’s bio, it shouldn’t come as a surprise. When it comes to the center position, Embiid established himself as one of the best of his era.
Since making his debut in 2016, Embiid has earned seven All-Star nods and multiple MVP finalist acknowledgements. In 2022-2023, Embiid took home the award for the first time in his career. He’s been one of the best bigs on the defensive side of the ball and led the league in scoring on two different occasions on the offensive side of the floor.
Maluach and Embiid are two different types of players, but the Suns' rookie has high expectations attached as he’s one of the most notable bigs in the 2025 draft class.
Latest on Philadelphia 76ers’ 2025 NBA Draft
Philadelphia 76ers Select VJ Edgecombe
Philadelphia 76ers Select Johni Broome