All 76ers

Joel Embiid Fans Question Phoenix Suns Center's Insta Bio

Khaman "The Process" Maluach?

Justin Grasso

Nov 4, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts after scoring against the Phoenix Suns in the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
Nov 4, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts after scoring against the Phoenix Suns in the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
In this story:

Just a few days after Khaman Maluach found his new NBA home, NBA fans noticed something interesting about the rookie big man’s Instagram bio. Philadelphia 76ers fans are curious about it.

“THE PROCESS….” is all Maluach’s bio says on the social media app. For Sixers fans, it raised questions since that’s famously the nickname for Philly’s MVP-winning center, Joel Embiid.

Since the Sixers’ tanking days, the slogan “Trust the Process” was often used to preach patience throughout the dark days of consistent losing for Philly’s pro basketball team. Since the Sixers got high enough odds to draft Joel Embiid third overall out of Kansas, the veteran center turned the slogan into his nickname.

Now, Sixers fans believe Maluach is striving to be the next Embiid in the NBA.

via @OwnedByWemby: He really is baby Embiid man

@GeneralKenobi54: Embiid coded

@PhillyBull76: That’s it… he’s the next Embiid 🙏🏽

Maluach, like Embiid, started his basketball career outside of the States. As a member of the NBA Academy Africa, Maluach committed to Duke University, planning for a run in the NCAA.

During his freshman season at Duke, Maluach appeared in 39 games. He made 71 percent of his field goals and averaged nine points per game. The big man came down with seven rebounds per game, and averaged one block. Maluach was a one-and-done player.

Khaman Maluac
Apr 5, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Houston Cougars forward J'Wan Roberts (13) shoots over Duke Blue Devils center Khaman Maluach (9) in the semifinals of the men's Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Throughout the pre-draft process, Maluach was viewed as a consensus top 10 player. There were points throughout the process when he was linked to the Sixers as a potential Embiid successor. Ultimately, Maluach was passed up by the Sixers and fell to 10th overall. He was selected by the Phoenix Suns, who traded up with the Houston Rockets, to make the pick.

If there is some Embiid inspiration behind Maluach’s bio, it shouldn’t come as a surprise. When it comes to the center position, Embiid established himself as one of the best of his era.

Since making his debut in 2016, Embiid has earned seven All-Star nods and multiple MVP finalist acknowledgements. In 2022-2023, Embiid took home the award for the first time in his career. He’s been one of the best bigs on the defensive side of the ball and led the league in scoring on two different occasions on the offensive side of the floor.

Maluach and Embiid are two different types of players, but the Suns' rookie has high expectations attached as he’s one of the most notable bigs in the 2025 draft class.

Latest on Philadelphia 76ers’ 2025 NBA Draft

Philadelphia 76ers Select VJ Edgecombe

Philadelphia 76ers Select Johni Broome

Philadelphia 76ers Adding Wake Forest Star

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation. Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association. Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News