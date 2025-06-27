Philadelphia 76ers Adding Wake Forest Star After NBA Draft
Shortly after the conclusion of the 2025 NBA Draft, the Philadelphia 76ers have reportedly agreed to terms on a deal with Hunter Sallis.
According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Sallis is set to sign a two-way deal with the Sixers. The Wake Forest guard will join the team after going undrafted on Thursday night.
In 2021, Sallis started his NCAA career at Gonzaga. As a freshman, he appeared in 32 games, averaging 14 minutes off the bench. By year two, he came off the bench for 37 games, seeing a slight bump in minutes. Seeing the court for 17 minutes per game, Sallis averaged five points while shooting 47 percent from the field.
Ahead of his junior season, Sallis transferred to Wake Forest. He became a full-time starter, averaging 35 minutes per game in 34 games. With more playing time came a major bump in production. Sallis averaged 18 points while shooting 49 percent from the field and 41 percent from three.
During his senior season at Wake Forest, Sallis posted the same points average but saw a notable dip in three-point shooting percentage. Taking five threes per game, Sallis shot 28 percent from deep, finishing his NCAA career as a 33 percent shooter from three.
Sallis becomes the third rookie to join the Sixers this offseason. When the Sixers went on the clock on Wednesday night, they selected VJ Edgecombe out of Baylor with their third-overall pick. On night two, the Sixers went on the clock with pick No. 35. Philadelphia called on the Auburn center, Johni Broome.
It’s unclear what type of deal Broome could land with the Sixers, but Sallis will take up one of the two-way slots for the time being. The next step for the Wake Forest standout is to play for the Sixers at Summer League, which kicks off in July.
Latest on Philadelphia 76ers’ 2025 NBA Draft
Philadelphia 76ers Select VJ Edgecombe
Paul George Endorses VJ Edgecombe Before 2025 NBA Draft