Philadelphia 76ers Select Johni Broome in 2025 NBA Draft

With their second-round pick of the 2025 NBA Draft, the Philadelphia 76ers will select Johni Broome out of Auburn.
Broome had a two-year stint at Morehead State to begin his college career. He spent the past three seasons at Auburn. Last year, Broome averaged 19 points, 11 rebounds, and three assists.
Heading into the second round, the Sixers were set to go on the clock with the 35th pick. While the Sixers are no strangers to making deals, reports leading up to round two suggested they were set to stay where they are and bring in another rookie to join their 2025 class.
During the first round on Wednesday, the Sixers were scheduled to go on the clock at No. 3 overall. They were following the Dallas Mavericks and the San Antonio Spurs. As expected, Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper were the first two players off the board.
The Sixers left their options open all the way up until they were on the clock. While trading back a spot or two was a possibility, the Sixers were sold on the top prospect on their board at that point. With the third pick, the Sixers selected Baylor’s VJ Edgecombe.
“Super excited about VJ and what he can bring to the team,” said Sixers President of Basketball Operations, Daryl Morey.
“He’s a dynamic athlete, potential All-Star, two-way player. Really helped his team. He’s got all these winning qualities that we think fit. Great teammate. His story and what he has done to get to this point is really unbelievable. We think he’s on a great trajectory to take where he’s come from and continue to improve all the way through a very long and very promising NBA career, and we’re excited it’s here with the 76ers.”
Edgecombe joins Tyrese Maxey, Jared McCain, and the former Sixer Jaden Springer as a first-round selection by Daryl Morey in Philadelphia. It was Morey’s highest selection to date.
As for Broome, he’s the latest second-round selection, following the former UCLA big man, Adem Bona. After the Sixers welcomed Jared McCain out of Duke last season, Philadelphia picked up Bona with the 41st overall pick.
