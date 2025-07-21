LeBron James, Steph Curry Headline NBA Rookie’s Top Lineup
When it comes to VJ Edgecombe’s All-Time NBA lineup, there aren’t any surprises from the Philadelphia 76ers rookie’s selections.
On a recent NBA Summer League broadcast, two of the top-three picks in the NBA Draft revealed their top-five of all time, with Edgecombe and Dylan Harper both choosing LeBron James, Shaquille O’Neal, and Michael Jordan to take up spots on their list.
From that point on, they had different opinions.
Harper’s list included Kawhi Leonard and Tim Duncan. The latter choice was a smart one, considering Harper was selected by the San Antonio Spurs with the second-overall pick.
Being that Duncan became an NBA legend with the Spurs, Harper might end up spending plenty of time working with Duncan throughout his NBA career.
As for Edgecombe, his list is filled out with Kevin Durant and Step Curry. Both players are still active, and will certainly find themselves in the Basketball Hall of Fame when they are eligible.
VJ Edgecombe’s Full List
- Steph Curry
- Michael Jordan
- LeBron James
- Kevin Durant
- Shaquille O’Neal
Unlike Harper, Edgecombe didn’t add any former Sixers players to his list. The rookie stuck to a younger generation, with most of his selections playing beyond the Allen Iverson era.
This season, Edgecombe will get an opportunity to begin working on his own NBA legacy. After spending one season playing at Baylor, where he starred as a freshman, Edgecombe has joined the Sixers as their third-overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
In 33 games at Baylor, Edgecombe posted averages of 15 points, six rebounds, three assists, and two steals per game. He made 44 percent of his shots from the field and 34 percent of his threes.
Edgecombe has a lot to prove to the Sixers, but the soon-to-be 20-year-old is expected to get an opportunity to crack the rotation in year one, which is a big opportunity for any NBA rookie.
