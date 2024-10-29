NBA Fans Amazed at Philadelphia 76ers' Fine for Joel Embiid's Status
Shortly after Joel Embiid missed the Philadelphia 76ers season opener last week, reports emerged that the league would be investigating the situation. After days of minimal updates, news on a final result has surfaced.
The league announced Tuesday evening that the Sixers will be receiving a $100,000 fine regarding the investigation into Embiid's playing status. This punishment comes after the NBA came to the conclusion that Daryl Morey, Nick Nurse, and the Sixers were inconsistent in what Embiid was actually dealing with.
Embiid has missed the first three games of the season due to injury management regarding his left knee. Dating all the way back to media day, the team stated on numerous occasions they planned on proceeding with caution in hopes of getting the former MVP to the postseason healthy.
As the news of this fine hit social media, fans quickly began chiming in with their thoughts. They were amazed to see the NBA hand out a fine simply for statements that were made.
As of now, there is still no clear timeline on when Embiid will make his debut. Before practice on Tuesday, the team put out a statement that he and PG are not going to be suiting up Wednesday against the Detroit Pistons. However, the two All-Stars did partake in some parts of practice.
Without two of their stars, the Sixers have come out of the gates with a 1-2 record. They secured their first win of the season on Sunday, largely due to a 45-point outburst from Tyrese Maxey. The shorthanded team will have an opportunity to get back to .500 on their home floor, squaring off against a familiar face in Tobias Harris and the Pistons.