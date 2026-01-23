NBA L2M Report Admits Mistake After Sixers' Win Over Rockets

The Sixers will happily take the outcome they got in Thursday's thriling victory over Houston, but they didn't love having to fend off Kevin Durant and the Rockets for five more minutes.

In the final seconds of regulation, Tyrese Maxey's layup was clearly pinned against the backboard by Durant after the ball had already ricocheted off the glass. That is, by the letter of the law, a goaltending violation. It should have been scored a layup to give the Sixers the lead with four seconds to play in regulation.

After a scramble and some chaos, the game went to overtime. But not before the officiating crew, which had a horrendous night at work, was serenaded with boos by the locals.

The Sixers eventually won, so it was all water under the bridge. But Crew Chief John Goble was asked to explain what had happened after the game.

Goble told Gina Mizell of the Philadelphia Inquirer that a goaltending violation would have to have been called on the floor to trigger eligibility for the play to be reviewed. The lack of such call made the play unreviewable.

On Friday, the NBA's L2M Report admitted the obvious: it was an incorrect non-call.

The official comment from the league reads "Durant (HOU) blocks Maxey's (PHI) shot attempt after the ball makes contact with the backboard and has a chance to score".

Credit to the Sixers for not letting that zap them of all their focus and poise. They were clearly displeased with the mistake, but the Sixers hunkered down to ensure that the game went to overtime and then locked in for five more minutes to finish off the victory. Even after the game, Nick Nurse and Maxey were quite even-keel about what occurred.

Of course, it only hurts their wallets if they criticize the officiating harshly in the media after the fact. They surely did not want to be fined for a mistake that didn't even cost them the game.

The Sixers took Friday to breathe and get off their feet a bit. But a new challenge awaits them on Saturday. The New York Knicks are in town for a matinee. With Philadelphia leading the season series against the Knicks two games to none, there are playoff implications in this game with the middle of the Eastern Conference so bunched up.

Let's just hope for no controversies. A nice, normal game of basketball would be great before Philadelphia gets snowed on.