All 76ers

NBA Free Agent Teases Sixers Fans With Latest Post

Quentin Grimes remains a restricted free agent for the Sixers.

Justin Grasso

May 11, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; General view of center court with the Philadelphia 76ers logo before game six of the 2023 NBA playoffs against the Boston Celtics at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
May 11, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; General view of center court with the Philadelphia 76ers logo before game six of the 2023 NBA playoffs against the Boston Celtics at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

Quentin Grimes remains an NBA free agent.

On Wednesday, the veteran guard took to Instagram to make a post without context. He shared a photo of himself dunking during his stint with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Without a caption attached, Grimes left it for NBA fans to decipher what he was trying to say. It’s difficult for Sixers fans not to assume he’s working on making his way back to Philadelphia.

Quentin Grimes' social media post.
Quentin Grimes makes a post on his social media story. / @qdotgrimes on Instagram

Currently, Grimes is a restricted free agent. The Sixers extended a qualifying offer ahead of free agency, and the assumption was that the team would be willing to match an offer sheet he receives.

So far, the Grimes market has been quiet. Early reports suggested he was looking for an average of nearly $25 million per season. It’s a high cost, but one that hasn’t been met at this time.

The waiting game hasn’t gone over well for fans who want to see the 25-year-old back in South Philly. The longer it plays out, the more fans are growing nervous about Grimes’ chances of securing a long-term contract with the Sixers.

Still, the most recent reporting regarding Grimes was that the Sixers are expected to retain him on a multi-year deal. Of course, anything can happen over time. For the time being, Grimes still seems fond of his run with the Sixers, and who can blame him?

After all, his stretch in Philly boosted his value a ton.

Quentin Grime
Apr 13, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Quentin Grimes (5) controls the ball against Chicago Bulls guard Jevon Carter (5) in the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

When Grimes was with the Dallas Mavericks, he played well. In 47 games, the veteran posted averages of 10.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game. He made 40 percent of his threes, taking 4.3 attempts per game.

Once Grimes landed in Philly, he quickly became a go-to scoring option as the team experienced many injuries. In 28 games, Grimes posted averages of 21.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game. He upped his three-point attempts to 7.9 per game and averaged 37 percent from beyond the arc.

The hoops world is still waiting to see how Grimes’ free agency ends. For the time being, he keeps fans eager as he teases a potential return to Philadelphia.

More 76ers on SI

Tyrese Maxey Sends Strong Message on Social Media

VJ Edgecombe Explains Unique Decision

Tyrese Maxey Reposts Emotional Video Supporting Joel Embiid

Sixers Big Man Reacts to 3-Time All-Star’s Viral Post

VJ Edgecombe Discusses His Return to Action

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation. Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association. Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News