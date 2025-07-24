NBA Free Agent Teases Sixers Fans With Latest Post
Quentin Grimes remains an NBA free agent.
On Wednesday, the veteran guard took to Instagram to make a post without context. He shared a photo of himself dunking during his stint with the Philadelphia 76ers.
Without a caption attached, Grimes left it for NBA fans to decipher what he was trying to say. It’s difficult for Sixers fans not to assume he’s working on making his way back to Philadelphia.
Currently, Grimes is a restricted free agent. The Sixers extended a qualifying offer ahead of free agency, and the assumption was that the team would be willing to match an offer sheet he receives.
So far, the Grimes market has been quiet. Early reports suggested he was looking for an average of nearly $25 million per season. It’s a high cost, but one that hasn’t been met at this time.
The waiting game hasn’t gone over well for fans who want to see the 25-year-old back in South Philly. The longer it plays out, the more fans are growing nervous about Grimes’ chances of securing a long-term contract with the Sixers.
Still, the most recent reporting regarding Grimes was that the Sixers are expected to retain him on a multi-year deal. Of course, anything can happen over time. For the time being, Grimes still seems fond of his run with the Sixers, and who can blame him?
After all, his stretch in Philly boosted his value a ton.
When Grimes was with the Dallas Mavericks, he played well. In 47 games, the veteran posted averages of 10.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game. He made 40 percent of his threes, taking 4.3 attempts per game.
Once Grimes landed in Philly, he quickly became a go-to scoring option as the team experienced many injuries. In 28 games, Grimes posted averages of 21.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game. He upped his three-point attempts to 7.9 per game and averaged 37 percent from beyond the arc.
The hoops world is still waiting to see how Grimes’ free agency ends. For the time being, he keeps fans eager as he teases a potential return to Philadelphia.
