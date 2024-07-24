Paul George Compares Joel Embiid to Former Clippers Teammate
After officially concluding his time with the Los Angeles Clippers, Paul George is getting a fresh start playing alongside one of the NBA’s biggest stars, Joel Embiid.
Back in 2019, George was moved to the Clippers from the OKC Thunder to join the All-Star Kawhi Leonard as he desired to go to work with a two-time champion, who established himself as one of the NBA’s top stars.
He sees the similarities in Embiid, which leaves the nine-time All-Star looking forward to what’s to come on the Philadelphia 76ers.
“Joel’s just a hard worker,” George said of Embiid. “I’ve played with them all from Russ [Westbrook], Kawhi [Leonard]—they all have the same intangibles, and that’s super competitive, wanna win against all odds and work extremely hard. I see that same quality in Joel which makes me excited to be alongside him out there.”
Every year, Embiid returns to the Sixers looking to take a step forward. While maintaining his status as an NBA All-Star, Embiid added an MVP nod to his resume two seasons ago.
George and the rest of the league know that the talent is there for the veteran big man. While health has been Embiid’s biggest obstacle since landing in the NBA, George noted that he’s appreciative of Embiid’s willingness to push forward even when he’s not at one hundred percent.
“He plays through injuries. He wanted to be on the floor, and that’s what’s most exciting when guys are committed to being out there, playing hard, and working hard,” George stated. “When it’s compared to other stars that I’ve played with, Joel has those same qualities that you look for. You wanna be teammates with somebody who wants to win at a high level.”
Since Embiid played in more than 60 games for the first time in his career, the Sixers have established themselves as regulars in the playoffs. The big man has seven postseason campaigns under his belt, appearing in nearly 60 playoff games. Unfortunately, each run has been stopped short without an Eastern Conference Finals appearance.
Embiid has accomplished a lot on a personal level, but he’s still searching for the ultimate team success of winning a title. Perhaps, the addition of Paul George helps the Sixers put it all together and make a run they haven’t seen in over two decades.
Read More Philadelphia 76ers on SI
KJ Martin Returns to Sixers on New Deal
Kyle Lowry Announces Next Move