Paul George's Official Playing Status for 76ers-Knicks

On Wednesday night, the Philadelphia 76ers are set to take on the New York Knicks, looking to bounce back off of their defeat to the Western Conference-leading Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night.
The loss came as a result of two things, the Thunders’ strong fourth quarter performance, as well as the Sixers loaded injury report going into the match.
Nick Nurse was without the likes of Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Paul George amongst others on Tuesday night, which gave many of the team’s deep option players get a chance to shine, as Justin Edwards balled out for a career-high 25 points, which ended up being a team-high for the night.
While Embiid is certain to miss out on the match against the Knicks, the same couldn't be said for George, who was listed as questionable due to soreness in his right ankle, which kept him out of the Sixers' last game.
The injury came after George's long night against the Orlando Magic, in which he took to the court for 37 minutes, putting up 25 points, which includes five makes from beyond the arch, as well as ten rebounds, all of which wasn't enough to lift his team up.
Despite being spotted on the injury list ahead of tip-off on Wednesday night, it appears George will play against the Knicks, a team he went off against in their first meeting earlier on in the season, as the nine-time All-Star dropped 29 points and ten rebounds.
The Sixers are set to take on the New York Knicks on Wednesday night, with tip-off slated for 7 PM ET
