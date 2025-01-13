Philadelphia 76ers Reached Important Date for Veteran's Contract
While a large focus of the league’s attention may be looking at the trade market, given the deadline sits a little under a month away, there is a different key date that lies in this week.
On Friday, all NBA contracts are set to be guaranteed through the end of the season.
Despite Friday being the final day, some deals can become guaranteed earlier, which is the case for the Philadelphia 76ers and guard Ricky Council IV.
According to ESPN’s Bobby Marks, as of 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, Council IV’s contract with Philadelphia is set through the end of the season.
Council IV was one of the breakout stories from the Sixers’ shaky season last year, spending time with the Sixers and the Delaware Blue Coats, with whom he’d average 23 points on an efficient 47 percent from the field.
In his rookie campaign with the Sixers, the former Arkansas star would appear in 32 games, with the star outing coming against the eventual NBA champion Boston Celtics, who he’d drop 16 points against.
As a reward for his efforts, Council was awarded with a four-year contract totaling $7.3 million.
The contract is low hitting when it comes to Philadelphia’s cap space, only amounting to 1.35% of the team’s cap.
While Council’s guaranteed contract is initially set to run through the end of next season, the Sixers will have the opportunity to trigger his team option for the 2026-27 season.
Throughout the 30 games that Council has appeared in this season, he has yet to take a leap in his scoring output, averaging five points on 42 percent shooting, with his efficiency from the field taking a slightly downward turn.
