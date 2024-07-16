Sixers’ Kyle Lowry Exposes Knicks’ Lack of Interest in Free Agency
As the New York Knicks have been stockpiling former Villanova standouts over the years, one insider suggested that Kyle Lowry could follow former Brooklyn Nets wing Mikal Bridges in joining the club out in New York.
Instead, Lowry re-signed with the Philadelphia 76ers on what’s expected to be a one-year deal.
While Lowry was widely expected to return to his hometown team when the Sixers fell short against the Knicks during the 2024 NBA Playoffs, several teams were rumored to have interest in the veteran guard.
Prior to Lowry’s decision to sign with the Sixers after reaching a buyout with the Charlotte Hornets during the 2023-2024 NBA season, the Knicks were reportedly considered a suitor for Lowry’s services. Therefore, they couldn’t be overlooked as suitors in Lowry’s free agency market.
However, the veteran guard jokingly claimed that the Knicks weren’t interested in having him be a part of the Nova-Knicks connection for next season.
“They didn’t want me.”
Aside from the Sixers and the Knicks, Lowry was linked to the Los Angeles Clippers and the Phoenix Suns. It’s unclear if those teams made intriguing offers, but the Sixers ultimately won Lowry over again.
The 38-year-old Philadelphia-born guard will give it another shot with the Sixers. Last year, Lowry appeared in 23 regular season games with the Sixers after his run with the Miami Heat. He averaged eight points, three rebounds, and five assists while knocking down 40 percent of his threes.
In the playoffs, Lowry struggled with his shot but averaged seven points, four rebounds, and four assists in six games against the Knicks.
Since his time with the Sixers was short, Lowry should look forward to getting a full offseason with Nick Nurse and the 76ers. As they prepare for the 2024-2025 season, the Sixers understand they have plenty of strong competition in the Eastern Conference, especially with the Knicks. While Lowry shares a similar path to the NBA with a lot of those players, he’ll remain a rival.