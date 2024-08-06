Sixers Legend Thinks Team USA Run is 'Wake Up Call' for Joel Embiid
This offseason, Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid is among the numerous NBA players competing in the 2024 Olympics. Following what many have considered lackluster play, one legend sounded off on the former MVP.
Earlier this week, Charles Barkley sat down with Paul George on his podcast to discuss a wide range of topics. Among the things to come up was Embiid opting to partake in international play this summer. Barkley did not hold back with his thoughts, saying this whole experience should be a wake up call for the Sixers star.
"I hope this is a wake up for Joel, this Olympic experience. He has not played well and I'm hoping he's like yo man I got to get in better shape," Barkley said. "Me personally, I think that's one of the reasons he's always injured. I don't think he's in good enough shape. But I think the way he's played should be a wake up call for him...Because if we don't win the championship, or go deep in the playoffs, it's going to be because of me."
In the Group Phase stage of the Olympics, Embiid is averaging 9.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.0 assists. This is a drastic drop off from his NBA numbers, but is to be expected when sharing the court with so many other stars.
While Embiid had his early struggles, he is coming off his best outing with Team USA. In their latest win over Puerto Rico, he recorded 15 points, three rebounds, and two assists. All Embiid can do now is try to build off this outing as through the knockout round.
