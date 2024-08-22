All 76ers

Two Sixers Stars’ NBA 2K25 Ratings Revealed

What's Tyrese Maxey and Paul George's NBA 2K25 ratings?

Justin Grasso

Feb 27, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) smiles during the second half against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
Soon, NBA 2K25 will be available to the public. As the release gets rolled out, ratings are being revealed in order to show the top rankings.

On Thursday, No. 30 through 21 was revealed. Two Philadelphia 76ers stars popped up on the list.

Tyrese Maxey and Paul George are entering the 2024-2025 NBA season with matching ratings. Listed at No. 26 and 24, Maxey and George come in with an 89 overall.

The Sixers standouts share the same overall as Atlanta’s Trae Young, Orlando’s Paolo Banchero, Miami’s Jimmy Butler, and Milwaukee’s Damian Lillard.

George’s presence this high doesn’t come as a surprise. Considering he’s established himself as one of the top wings of this era, George is a nine-time All-Star, who recently signed with the Sixers on a max contract.

Last season, George wrapped up his final run with the LA Clippers by appearing in 74 games. He averaged 47 percent from the field and knocked down 41 percent of his threes, which marked a career-high in both categories.

The All-Star shooter produced 23 points per game, along with five rebounds and four assists throughout the 2023-2024 NBA season. In the playoffs, George averaged 20 points, seven rebounds, and five assists with the Clippers. After his fifth season in LA, George declined his player option and signed with the Sixers in free agency, joining Joel Embiid and Maxey.

As for Maxey, he was one of the NBA’s most notable risers. The former first-round pick didn’t become an instant starter in 2020, but he grew into a first-time All-Star last season. After winning Most Improved Player honors last year, Maxey earned his improved 2K overall, coming just shy of a 90 rating.

Last year, Maxey averaged 26 points and six assists in 70 games. The young guard knocked down 37 percent of his threes, maintaining his 40 percent average from deep throughout his four-year career.

