Bucks Cutting Ties With 3-Year Veteran to Sign Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Brother
The Milwaukee Bucks are gearing up for a massive family reunion this fall.
After signing former non-rotation 2021 champion forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo onto their standard roster to once again play next to his nine-time All-NBA superstar power forward little brother Giannis Antetokounmpo, it was announced Monday that their younger brother, Alex Antetokounmpo, was joining the party on a two-way contract with Milwaukee, too.
But Alex's addition has necessitated a subtraction.
Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reports that the Bucks have waived three-year NBA vet Jamaree Bouyea to accommodate Alex Antetokounmpo.
Bouyea began his 2024-25 season playing for the San Antonio Spurs' G League affiliate, the Austin Spurs. He joined Milwaukee on a two-way deal in March 2025, suiting up for just five regular season bouts. In those five games, the 6-foot-2 University of San Francisco product averaged 3.4 points on 50 percent shooting from the field and 66.7 percent shooting from the foul line, 2.0 assists and 1.0 rebounds.
Across 21 NBAGL games with the Austin Spurs and the Bucks' G League affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd, in 2024-25, Bouyea averaged 19.5 points on .527/.373/.784 shooting splits, 4.5 dimes, 4.1 boards, 1.6 swipes and 1.0 blocks per.
Bouyea has previously played for the Miami Heat, Washington Wizards, Portland Trail Blazers, and the Spurs proper — most of his contracts have been two-way agreements or 10-day deals. All told, he has appeared in 19 actual NBA games.
Alex Antetokounmpo, 24, has yet to play in the NBA proper, making him a technical rookie. He has suited up for the Toronto Raptors' G League affiliate, Raptors 905, in 2021-22, and the Herd from 2022-24.
Alex Antetokounmpo is Well-Traveled
The 6-foot-8 forward has suited up abroad for clubs in Lithuania, Montenegro and Greece. In 65 G League contests so far, he holds fairly modest averages of 5.0 points on .367/.247/.633 shooting splits, 2.6 rebounds, 0.7 assists and 0.5 steals a night.
Milwaukee is clearly desperate to make Giannis Antetokounmpo happy with these fringe moves to bring in the two-time MVP's brothers. The club faces a tenuous future, as its roster depth around Giannis has been shaky of late. Big-ticket new signings Myles Turner and Cole Anthony will hope to make a splash, while intriguing young pieces Ryan Rollins and Kevin Porter Jr. will try to level up in the absence of waived former Bucks All-Star point guard Damian Lillard.
