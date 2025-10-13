Bucks Cutting Ties With 3-Year Veteran to Sign Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Brother

Jamaree Bouyea averaged 18.7 points on 51% shooting from the field, 4.5 assists, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.8 steals for the Wisconsin Herd and Austin Spurs in the G League last season. Bouyea has played three NBA seasons with the Heat, Wizards, Trail Blazers, Spurs, and Bucks. https://t.co/FcdG15D8Ki