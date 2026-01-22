Giannis Appeared to Ignore Doc Rivers During Latest Bucks Loss

The Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Milwaukee Bucks, 120-102, on Wednesday night. While the Thunder are rolling again, having won seven of their last eight games, the Bucks continue to struggle this season. The Bucks have been a sub-.500 team for two months now and have lost four of their last five games and three of those were by double-digits.

At this point it's impossible to deny something is going on with Giannis Antetokounmpo. The two-time MVP, who has averaged between 18 and 20 field goal attempts per game over the last six seasons, has taken 13 or fewer shots five times in the last two weeks.

One person who doesn't understand it is Giannis, who wondered if he needed to demand the ball more after taking just 11 shots against the Thunder.

Giannis on only having 11 shots tonight:



"I don't understand. Maybe because we're young. Maybe because we're not playing well. Maybe because guys think it's their turn. I really don't get it. I really don't. Maybe I gotta do it more (demand the ball)" pic.twitter.com/h1m8EOmEq2 — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) January 22, 2026

Giannis went on to call out his teammates for playing selfish basketball, which isn't a great sign if you're hoping they can work things out in Milwaukee.

And then there's the body language. Cameras caught Giannis appearing to ignore Doc Rivers on his way back to the bench during a timeout last night.

Just all-around bad vibes in Milwaukee right now. No wonder everyone is waiting for a divorce.

