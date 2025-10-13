Bucks Make Big Move, Sign Another Giannis Antetokounmpo Brother to Deal
The Milwaukee Bucks have signed Giannis Antetokounmpo's brother, Alex Antetokounmpo, to a deal.
Alex has signed a two-way deal with the organization.
Alex, 24, will get another shot in the NBA after playing overseas for most of his basketball career. He went undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft. Alex joined the Sacramento Kings NBA Summer League team, but nothing transpired on that end with the Kings.
After that brief stint with the Kings, Alex signed to an Exhibit 10 contract with the Toronto Raptors. However, he was waived the following day to join the Raptors 905.
Alex was with the Bucks organization from 2022-24, where he spent most of his time with the Wisconsin Herd. Prior to the 2023-24 season, Alex signed with the Bucks, but was waived the same day and in late October, he rejoined Wisconsin. In early February 2024, he was waived by the Herd.
A few days after the Herd waived him, he signed with M Basket-Delamode Mažeikiai of the Lithuanian Basketball League. Following that stint, Alex played for the Podgorica of the Prva A Liga and the ABA League 2, PAOK of the Greek Basketball League and Aris, which is part of the Greek League.
This past season in the GBL, Alex averaged 1.2 points per game, 0.2 assists, 1.1 rebounds and 0.1 steals while shooting 20.8 percent from the field in 14 games and 4.6 minutes of action.
It's unclear what type of role Alex could play; however, it's not a stretch to suggest that the Bucks made this move in order to please Giannis.
This summer was a bit bumpy for the two sides as they battled through a ton of trade rumors dating back to May. ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Giannis is 'open-minded' to a trade.
Charania, the Bucks and Giannis went back and forth, with Charania sticking to his guns while the Bucks and Giannis denied it all the way through.
With a little over a week away, the Bucks and Giannis appear to be fine. However, it is clear that Giannis wants to compete for a title, and as the Bucks are constructed, they are far from it.
