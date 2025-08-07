Bucks Notes: Giannis Still Evaluating Future, Dame Never Wanted to Leave Blazers, More
Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is reportedly still evaluating if he can win another championship with the Bucks. Although the countless rumors swirling around Antetokounmpo's future have never more frequent, the front office doesn't seem to be too worried.
Additionally, amid the trade speculation surrounding the Greek Freak, a three-team trade idea would land an All-Star and a ton of draft picks in exchange for Giannis. If the blockbuster trade ever presented itself, Milwaukee still walks away with quite the consolation in exchange for their star.
Finally, Damian Lillard reportedly 'never wanted to leave' the Portland Trail Blazers ahead of a two-year stint with the Bucks. Dame Dolla went back to Portland on a two-year deal after being waived by Milwaukee earlier this offseason.
