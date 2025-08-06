Damian Lillard's Agent Blames Bucks System for Superstar Not Playing Up to His Potential
The Milwaukee Bucks took a big swing when they decided to trade for Damian Lillard. In order to bring Lillard in, they traded Jrue Holiday, who was a massive part of their championship-winning team in 2021.
It was an experiment that failed miserably. It ended this summer with the Bucks deciding to waive and stretch Lillard because of how badly things ended up going.
Lillard was never able to fit well with the Bucks on offense or defense, although he did make the All-Star team this past season. His agent blames Milwaukee for that.
According to Lillard's agent, the main reason why he wasn't able to thrive there is that they didn't fit the system to fit his skill set.
"He never really had an opportunity to play as he has played the first 12 years of his career," his agent told ESPN. "He played to win in the system that he was in."
This is a ridiculous thing for his agent to say. Of course, the system wasn't going to be built around him. They have Giannis Antetokounmpo on the roster, and he's one of the three best players in the league.
Antetokounmpo should be the center of everything that Milwaukee does on the court, and he was in each of the years that Lillard was on the team. They weren't going to turn the keys over to Lillard.
When Lillard was in Portland, he was used to having the ball in his hands all of the time. He was an effective scorer that way and could also find open teammates with that threat to score.
Putting the ball in his hands more would take it out of Antetokounmpo's hands, and he has proven to be one of the most dominant offensive forces in the history of the league.
It was clearly a bad fit and a wild swing for the Bucks, but it was one they took because of the pressure they feel from Antetokounmpo on a daily basis. He wants to win, and he's made no secret of how badly he does.
This past season, Lillard averaged 24.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 7.1 assists per game.
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.