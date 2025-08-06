Giannis Antetokounmpo Still Evaluating Whether He Can Win Another Championship With Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has been at the forefront of the 2025 offseason.
More news: Bucks Receive Surprising Grade for Offseason Moves
Many within NBA circles have had their eye on the 30-year-old superstar in regards to his future in Milwaukee. Will he stay or will he go?
That's the million-dollar question surrounding the two-time MVP. Antetokounmpo appears to be loyal to the Bucks and vice versa.
Although that is the case, it is clear that the Bucks do not have the pieces to seriously compete for a title even in a season that many consider wide open, especially in the Eastern Conference.
Even though that is the case, ESPN's Shams Charania is still persistent in reporting on Antetokounmpo's uncertain future in Milwaukee. He has been one analyst who has consistently questioned his future with the team.
In a recent appearance on ESPN Milwaukee, Charania said that Antetokounmpo is still evaluating whether he can win a championship with the Bucks.
“I think he’s still in his process of evaluating, asking himself some hard questions," said Charania. "The questions I’ve heard since the day of the Myles Turner trade and the Damian Lillard stretch and waive is, ‘Can I win another championship in Milwaukee? Can I win with this roster, not only next season but in 2026, 2027?’” He added, “In all likelihood, this roster is pretty much gonna be the roster both this upcoming year, the year after that, after the Lillard stretch and waive.”
More news: ESPN Insider Doubles Down on Giannis Antetokounmpo's Questionable Bucks Future
Charania also mentioned on ESPN's Get Up, that nothing is set in stone regarding whether the Greek Freak will continue to play in Milwaukee or if he wishes to go elsewhere.
Antetokounmpo has played in Milwaukee for the past 12 seasons of his career. He is arguably the greatest ever to put on a Bucks jersey, and the numbers say it all.
The 30-year-old ranks first in franchise history in regards to points, rebounds, assists and blocks. He helped lead the Bucks to their first title in 50 years in 2021, but while that is the case, and the two sides feel a certain way about each other, it is possible that their time together is limited.
Antetokounmpo wants to compete for another title, and as things stand, the Bucks do not have a championship roster. If Antetokounmpo is serious about winning, a trade could very likely be in the cards.
More news: Bucks Rival ‘Closely Monitoring’ Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Status in Potential Blockbuster
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.