Bucks Notes: Guard Receives Suspension by NBA, Damian Lillard Signs, Bucks Wanted All-Star Free Agent
The NBA officially issued Milwaukee Bucks guard Kevin Porter Jr. a suspension for a domestic violence incident which took place in 2023.
Porter received a four-game suspension, and the NBA and NBPA "agreed that the suspension is deemed to have been served."
Former Bucks guard Damian Lillard signed with the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday after the Bucks waived him to clear cap space for new arrival Myles Turner. The Bucks acquired Lillard from the Blazers in 2023 for Jrue Holiday and Toumani Camara as well as draft capital.
Another big free agency signing which came this week was the Los Angeles Clippers acqusition of Bradley Beal, who agreed to a buyout with the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday. The Bucks attempted to bring Beal to Milwaukee, however he decided to remain in the West depite his interest.
Here's more information on these stories and all the latest Bucks news
