New Bucks Guard Gave Up $2 Million to Sign With Milwaukee
The Milwaukee Bucks have been one of the most active teams this offseason. They made the most significant and most surprising move thus far, waiving their All-Star guard Damian Lillard.
More news: Bucks Called 'Desperate' By NBA Insider
Lillard was expected to finish his career in Milwaukee; instead, he will find a new team as he is a free agent for the first time in his career. The Bucks quickly pivoted by retaining a few key players from the previous season and adding a handful of new players.
One player they added to their point guard depth is veteran Cole Anthony. Anthony signed with the Bucks after the Orlando Magic traded him to the Memphis Grizzlies.
Even before he had a chance to suit up with the Grizzlies, he was waived after a contract buyout agreement. Anthony will suit up for the Bucks this upcoming season, but it came with a price.
According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, Anthony willingly gave up $2 million to join Cream City.
More news: Bucks Sign Forward to $2.3 Million Deal After Missing Out on Bradley Beal
The 25-year-old reached a buyout agreement with the Grizzlies on July 12.
Anthony's role with the Bucks could be what he makes of it, considering they have no starting point guard as things stand.
His pivotal role with the Grizzlies would have been as the backup to Ja Morant. Instead, in Milwaukee, Anthony has a chance to establish himself as the starting point guard.
As things stand, Anthony, along with Kevin Porter Jr., would duke it out for the starting point guard role.
The former North Carolina Tar Heel will soon enter his sixth season in the NBA. Last season, the former first-round pick averaged 9.4 points per game (the lowest of his career), 3.0 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 0.7 steals while shooting 42.4 percent from the field and 35.3 percent from three in 67 games and 18.4 minutes of action.
Anthony started in 22 games for the Magic last season.
In his career, Anthony averaged 12.5 points per game,4.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists while shooting 41.9 percent from the field and 34.5 percent from three in 320 games.
This will be Anthony's first time playing for another NBA team besides the Magic in his professional career.
More news: Bucks Coach Can't Leave for East Rival, Per Latest Report
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.