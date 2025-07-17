Bucks Coach Can't Leave for East Rival, Per Latest Report
The Milwaukee Bucks have been one of the most active teams in the offseason. They have revamped their roster and are ready to take the next leap, not only in the Eastern Conference but also in the league.
The Bucks still have one of the best players in the world on their side, Giannis Antetokounmpo. However, despite this, they have very little to go on. Still, with a top player on their side, there is hope.
Milwaukee has a superstar on their side and a championship-winning head coach, who goes by the name of Doc Rivers. Rivers will head into his second full season as the Bucks head coach, and by his side will be lead assistant coach Darvin Ham.
While there were rumors that Ham would be in the running for a few head coaching jobs this offseason, the expectation is that he will stay.
There were reports that Ham would leave to become the associate head coach for the New York Knicks, but according to Stefan Bondy of the New York Post, he can't do that because it would be a "lateral move."
“It’s just the way it’s done,” a person involved with the situation said, per Bondy. “Standard procedure.”
Ham, 51, made his return to Milwaukee’s bench during the 2024 offseason after Doc Rivers brought him on as an assistant coach.
Prior to that, Ham had served as an assistant under Mike Budenholzer from 2018 to 2022 before taking the reins as the Lakers’ head coach for the 2022-23 campaign.
He guided LA to the Western Conference Finals in his first year and helped them capture the inaugural In-Season Tournament title the following season, though he was ultimately let go after a first-round playoff exit.
While Ham put together a respectable two-year run in Los Angeles, whether he’ll get another opportunity to lead a team remains to be seen.
As for Milwaukee, the Bucks wrapped up last season with a 48-34 record, the fifth-best mark in the East, marking the second straight year they failed to reach the 50-win mark.
Still, with a fresh start and a new season approaching, Milwaukee is aiming to break its early playoff slump and reach the second round for the first time since 2021-22 —this time with Ham once again on the sidelines.
