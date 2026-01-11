The Milwaukee Bucks are a team in need of an upgrade if they want to keep their championship window open with Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Someone they could acquire in a trade to make that happen is Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant, who is in trade rumors amidst a report from ESPN insider Shams Charania that claims the star point guard has offers that the team could be listening to.

Bleacher Report writer Andy Bailey suggested a trade that would send Morant to Milwaukee for Kyle Kuzma, Kevin Porter Jr., Gary Harris and a 2032 first-round pick swap.

"The Milwaukee Bucks can't offer the best trade package for Ja. And a Giannis Antetokounmpo-Morant pairing could be woefully short on outside shooting," Bailey wrote.

"But the Bucks have seemingly been operating with a healthy dose of desperation to keep their superstar for years. And that desperation can lead to big swings (like the Damian Lillard trade or the Lillard waive-and-stretch).

"On the court, the two stars would put loads of pressure on the rim, but that aforementioned lack of jump shooting would put pressure on the rest of the rotation. Fortunately, players like Myles Turner, A.J. Green and Ryan Rollins can be reasonably relied upon to come through."

Los Angeles Lakers guard Marcus Smart defends Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Morant could be traded to Bucks

The Bucks are a team to look at for the trade deadline since they are always looking for ways to improve. Considering the fact that they are on the outside looking in for the playoff picture in the Eastern Conference, the Bucks may decide to get aggressive ahead of the Feb. 5 deadline.

In this particular proposal, the Bucks could keep their rising trade chip Ryan Rollins and pair him in the starting lineup with Morant, A.J. Green, Antetokounmpo and Myles Turner, forming a solid starting five that could make their way up the ranks in the Eastern Conference.

Morant's trade value is diminishing by the day, which could make the Bucks interested in making a move. If they can find a way to strike a deal for Morant without breaking the bank, they should capitalize on it for the lone fact that they are in need of shaking things up if they want to get back in the thick of things in the East.

In the meantime, the Bucks are back in action against the Denver Nuggets at 7 p.m. CT inside Ball Arena.

More Milwaukee Bucks Stories