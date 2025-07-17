Bucks Guard Officially Given Suspension From NBA for 2023 Incident
Milwaukee Bucks guard Kevin Porter Jr. has officially been handed a suspension by the NBA stemming from a domestic violence incident that took place in 2023.
According to Law Murray of The Athletic, the NBA's investigation into Porter's 2023 domestic violence incident has concluded, and he has received a four-game suspension.
"The league’s investigation into Kevin Porter Jr.’s 2023 domestic violence incident has concluded, resulting in a four-game suspension," Murray wrote.
"Based on the facts and circumstances, the NBA and NBPA have agreed that the suspension is deemed to have been served."
Porter reached a plea deal in a domestic assault case in New York City, pleading guilty to misdemeanor assault and a harassment violation.
Rather than playing in the NBA during the 2023-24 campaign, Porter took his talents overseas and suited up in Greece — where he was nothing short of dominant.
Across six games, he averaged 22.0 points, 9.8 rebounds, 6.8 assists, and 2.8 steals in 39 minutes of action, shooting 46.7 percent from the floor and 27.8 percent from deep.
After his impressive stint abroad, Porter signed with the Los Angeles Clippers as a free agent following the season. Before the 2025 trade deadline, he was shipped to the Bucks, where he quickly proved to be a valuable piece of their rotation.
As part of his plea agreement, Porter is required to complete a 26-week abusive partner intervention program or work with a private counselor, among other conditions, according to The Associated Press.
Porter is doing all he can to leave that behind. This offseason, he signed a two-year deal with Milwaukee with a player option in the 2026-27 season.
The 25-year-old is a former first-round pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. In less than half a season with the team, Porter averaged 11.7 points per game, 3.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.3 steals while shooting 49.4 percent from the field and 40.8 percent from three on 3.1 attempts per game and 19.9 minutes of action.
With Damian Lillard no longer on the team, there is a chance that Porter could be the starting point guard for the Bucks. It appears that Porter and Cole Anthony will duke it out for that role once training camp gets going.
Porter, who stands at 6-foot-4, attended the University of Southern California.
